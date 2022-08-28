Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $258,420,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,951,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

