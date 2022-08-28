Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,985,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

