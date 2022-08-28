Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

