94,079 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

