HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.80 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

