HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.62 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200-day moving average of $437.44.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

