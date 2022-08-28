Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insider Activity

Garmin Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

