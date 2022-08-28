Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $486.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

