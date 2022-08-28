Veritable L.P. Buys 1,022 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

