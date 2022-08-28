Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VEA stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

