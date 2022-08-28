Veritable L.P. Sells 2,246 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after buying an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.83 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

