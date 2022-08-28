Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $698.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

