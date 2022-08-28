2,707 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $70.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

