Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $72.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

