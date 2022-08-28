Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian stock opened at $257.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

