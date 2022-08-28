W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

WRB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

