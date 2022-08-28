31,224 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,224 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.4 %

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

