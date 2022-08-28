Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after buying an additional 200,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,604,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 206.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 50.27%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.