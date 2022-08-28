Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Down 3.9 %

GMED stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Globus Medical

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

