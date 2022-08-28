Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,978 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of FMC worth $197,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in FMC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 218,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FMC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

