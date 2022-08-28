Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Analog Devices by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,450,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

