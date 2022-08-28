Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $184.43 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of W.W. Grainger worth $184,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $566.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

