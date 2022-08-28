Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $188.89 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Genuine Parts worth $188,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.1 %

GPC stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

