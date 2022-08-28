King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

