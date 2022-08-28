Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,510 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $328.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.96 and a 200 day moving average of $277.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.