Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Masco worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

MAS stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

