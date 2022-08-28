Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,753 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.8 %

ABC stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.