Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,823,000 after acquiring an additional 157,733 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

