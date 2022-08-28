Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.