Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.