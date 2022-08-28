Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crown worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crown by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after acquiring an additional 235,538 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

