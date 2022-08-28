Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 14,105 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,869,000 after acquiring an additional 502,329 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

