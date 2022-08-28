iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

