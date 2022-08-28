Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

