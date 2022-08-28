HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

