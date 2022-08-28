Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day moving average is $238.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

