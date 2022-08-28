Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crown worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

