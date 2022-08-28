Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.