iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.