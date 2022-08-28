Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 98,860 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,860 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,169,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 626,063 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

