Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,027 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

