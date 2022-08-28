Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

