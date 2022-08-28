Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,829,000 after buying an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

