GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.