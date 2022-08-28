HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.42 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $3,985,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 18.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average is $257.80. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

