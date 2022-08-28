Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DIA opened at $322.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.