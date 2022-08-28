Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.97 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

