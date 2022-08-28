Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $106,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

