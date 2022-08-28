iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,680,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.