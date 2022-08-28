Veritable L.P. Sells 2,653 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Fortive

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

